Dr. Amjad Hammad, MD
Overview
Dr. Amjad Hammad, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.
Locations
Located in the Burdett Avenue Medical Building2200 Burdett Ave Ste 103, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 580-0553
Saratoga Ophthalmology658 Malta Ave # 101, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 580-0553
Temporary Malta Office2388 Route 9, Mechanicville, NY 12118 Directions (518) 580-0553
Saratoga Retina465 Maple Ave Unit B, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He works in a well-appointed office and all paperwork was handled efficiently and friendly at the front desk and I was actually seen within 5 minutes of my appointment time. Dr. Hammad explained the laser surgery in terms that were easy to understand. It was a successful procedure. This office was very accommodating in providing me with an appointment immediately on request of my ophthalmologist. I would recommend this doctor to anyone.
About Dr. Amjad Hammad, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Health System
- Albany Medical Center
- Edward W Sparrow Hospital Association
- University of Jordan
