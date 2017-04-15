Overview

Dr. Amjad Farooq, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Farooq works at Amjad Farooq MD in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.