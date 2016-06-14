Overview

Dr. Amjad Bukhari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Bukhari works at Practice in London, KY with other offices in Berea, KY and Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

