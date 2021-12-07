Dr. Bahnassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amjad Bahnassi, MD
Dr. Amjad Bahnassi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge).
Behavioral Healthcare Services435 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 753-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
Very knowledgeable and helpful with my current health situation.
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bahnassi has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahnassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahnassi speaks Arabic.
