Dr. Amjad Alkaed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Alkaed works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

