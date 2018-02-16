See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Erie, PA
Dr. Amjad Ali, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amjad Ali, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Ali works at UPMC Hamot Bariatric Surgery in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 State St Suite 400A, Erie, PA 16507
    300 State St Ste 400A, Erie, PA 16507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 454-8287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Meadville Medical Center
  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amjad Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1174523807
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington, Seattle, WA
    Residency
    • UMDNJ
    Internship
    • UMDNJ Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan University Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amjad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at UPMC Hamot Bariatric Surgery in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

