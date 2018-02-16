Dr. Amjad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amjad Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Amjad Ali, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Upmc Hamot.
Locations
300 State St Suite 400A, Erie, PA 16507300 State St Ste 400A, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 454-8287
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ali shows a genuine concern for his patients. He explains things very well and if you do not understand, he will explain again. He is thorough and has a good bed side manner. His office staff is equally caring, it is a very positive atmosphere
About Dr. Amjad Ali, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1174523807
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle, WA
- UMDNJ
- UMDNJ Hosp
- Aga Khan University Medical College
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
