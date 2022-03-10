Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
Arch Dental Associates901 Stewart Ave Ste 206, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-4636
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Prasad and his team right here on LI. His staff are all so friendly and eager to help and make you feel right at home. I originally consulted with Dr. Prasad for surgery on my lower lids. He expertly used filler along my cheekbones and amazingly resolved my issues! His staff listens carefully to all my concerns and are super helpful. My skin has new life after my skincare treatments. I will certainly be returning for upkeep. Thank you Dr. Prasad!!!
About Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.