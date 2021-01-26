Dr. Amity Rubeor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubeor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amity Rubeor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amity Rubeor, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
Dr. Rubeor works at
Locations
Primary Office5750 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 681-2858
Family Health & Sports Medicine65 Sockanosset Cross Rd Ste 301, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 943-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough, I could not be more pleased.
About Dr. Amity Rubeor, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1134173206
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubeor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubeor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubeor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubeor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubeor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubeor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubeor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.