Sports Medicine
Dr. Amity Rubeor, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island

Dr. Rubeor works at Affinity Sports Medicine, E Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    5750 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 (401) 681-2858
    Family Health & Sports Medicine
    65 Sockanosset Cross Rd Ste 301, Cranston, RI 02920 (401) 943-6910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kent Hospital
  The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bursitis

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Connecticare
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MVP Health Care
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Tricare
    Tufts Health Plan
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jan 26, 2021
    Extremely thorough, I could not be more pleased.
    John Ricci — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Amity Rubeor, DO

    Sports Medicine
    English
    1134173206
    Education & Certifications

    Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
    Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amity Rubeor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubeor is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Rubeor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubeor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubeor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubeor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubeor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubeor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

