Dr. Amitpal Kohli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amitpal Kohli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Kohli works at Optum
Locations
Optum30281 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 495-7144
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE HAD MANY VISITS AND THEY ARE ALWAYS ON TIME, PROFESSIONAL AND HE LISTENS TO YOU
About Dr. Amitpal Kohli, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215151071
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
