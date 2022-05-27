Overview

Dr. Amitpal Kohli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Kohli works at Optum in Laguna Niguel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.