Overview

Dr. Amitoj Gill, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Scottsburg, IN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Gill works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Scottsburg, IN with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.