Dr. Gona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amitha Gona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amitha Gona, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Locations
Hematology Oncology of Salem Llp875 Oak St SE Ste 4030, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 561-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gona is the best Dr. that I have ever seen for my arthritis , and my fibromyalgia. Very sad to read one of the comments about her looking very annoyed about what other Dr.’s had told this patient. Dr. Gona is a very caring, very experienced, and is always concerned about my health,& that’s not only my medical concerns that I go and see her for. She is always very interested in following my other medical condition but I have.. Dr.Gona goes on and above, taking her time with me, reviewing all of my tests / labs ,And carefully discussing them with me. Always making great suggestions of how I might feel better in my daily living.. A huge thank you to Dr. Gona,And her professionalism and being a wonderful Dr. for my rheumatology needs..
About Dr. Amitha Gona, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053611566
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
