Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD
Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Louisville Arm & Hand - Angies Way Suite 3509880 Angies Way Ste 350, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 629-4263
- Norton Hospital
Dr. Gupta is one of the best doctors I have ever met. Several years ago, I had a severe elbow injury caused by an accident and Dr. Gupta was my surgeon. I met him for the first time in the hospital, and he was so calm, patient, and reassuring before surgery and explained everything in detail afterwards. I ultimately had 3 surgeries and every time, he was very thorough, listened to my answers when he asked questions, and it gave me so much confidence that I was getting the best care. I also got great results. My initial prognosis was that I would have very limited range of motion and may never regain sensation in my hand, and I have nearly full range of motion and have regained almost full sensation in my hand. I will forever be thankful that Dr. Gupta was the surgeon who showed up at the hospital the day of my accident.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Indian
- 1528023561
- United Kingdom
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
