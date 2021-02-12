Overview

Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Norton Louisville Arm & Hand in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.