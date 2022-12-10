Dr. Amitabha Sarma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitabha Sarma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amitabha Sarma, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Sarma works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 300, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 278-3217Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarma?
I had an unexpected emergency landing me in ICU. Dr. Sarma was the one doctor treating me who was extremely focused on me as a patient; asking many many questions regarding what had happened to me. He listened very carefully to my responses every time he visited during my 1 week confinement. He also explained every detail of what had happened to me as I had suffered a life threatening saddle pulmonary embolism. He spoke thoroughly and so knowledgably about my medical care and future treatment. I've had experienced, competent surgeons and doctors in my lifetime but Dr. Sarma is the one who really took the time to carefully and attentively gather information from me, and to respond with excellent treatment and helpful information (so reassuring!) as to my medical recovery. I am enormously grateful for his care!
About Dr. Amitabha Sarma, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1811965874
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarma works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.