Dr. Amitabha Mitra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amitabha Mitra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Mitra works at Endocrinology in Williamsport, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Susquehanna Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701
    Hahnemann Center for Plastic, Cosmetic and Hand Surgery
    231 N Broad St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Metropolitan Plastic Surgery
    127 Church Rd Ste 100, Marlton, NJ 08053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Muncy
  • Upmc Wellsboro
  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Amitabha Mitra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831187871
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Delhi Willingdon Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Calcutta National Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amitabha Mitra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

