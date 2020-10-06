Overview

Dr. Amitabh Saha, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Cordell Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Saha works at MERCY HEALTH NETWORK - HOSPITALISTS in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.