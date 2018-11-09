Dr. Amitabh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitabh Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Phoebe Gastroenterology Associates2740 Ray Knight Way Ste 100, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-0698
Advanced Digestive Care1000 Se Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 219-2500
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
I HAVE BEEN TREATED BY BOTH DRS. KUMAR AND BROUGHT MY 90+ YEAR OLD PARENTS TO AMITABH. BOTH DOCTORS WERE ACCOMODATING AND HELPFUL. I WOULD NOT HESITATE TO SEND ANYONE TO THEIR CARE. I WOULD HAVE CHOSEN SHEETAL AS MY PCP, BUT MY INSURANCE WASN'T ACCEPTED. BOTH DOCTORS ARE A VALUABLE ASSET TO THE STUART COMMUNITY. THE PROBLEMS PRESENTED EACH DOCTOR WERE WELL DIAGNOSED, EXPLAINED AND TREATED APPROPRIATELY.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- U Conn Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.