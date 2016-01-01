Dr. Amitabh Hajela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitabh Hajela, MD
Overview
Dr. Amitabh Hajela, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Locations
Brian Shrager MD LLC16 Pocono Rd Ste 208, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 747-4155Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amitabh Hajela, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajela has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hajela speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.