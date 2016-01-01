Overview

Dr. Amitabh Hajela, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Hajela works at West Morris General Surgery in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.