Overview

Dr. Amitabh Gupta, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Advanced Care Physician's Group in Seminole, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Fibromyalgia and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.