Dr. Amitabh Gupta, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amitabh Gupta, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Advanced Care Physician's Group in Seminole, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Fibromyalgia and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Care Physician's Group
    9555 Seminole Blvd Ste 100, Seminole, FL 33772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5381
  2. 2
    Coastal Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    5800 49th St N Ste S205, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Fibromyalgia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Bursitis
Fibromyalgia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Very good doctor. Easy to talk to and his procedure of giving shots was excellent
    — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Amitabh Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376521807
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
• State University Of New York
    Internship
• SSG Hospital - Baroda-Gujarat
    • Medical College Baroda
    Board Certifications
• Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
