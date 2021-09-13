Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Pain Relief Center3945 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 923-2500
-
2
Lakewood Ranch8936 77th Ter E Unit 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 758-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goel?
Dr. Goel cares about his patients and is extremely knowledgeable. I've gone to other pain specialists, but never again after going to Dr. Goel. He spends time to diagnose and recommend the least invasive option to help you.
About Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1669408910
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.