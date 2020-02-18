Dr. Amitab Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitab Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amitab Puri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Puri works at
Locations
Pima Lung And Sleep5310 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 229-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puri is an outstanding and exemplary physician. I had employed numerous physicians as a medical care administrator during my four decade long career and have been treated by outstanding physicians at academic medical centers. Dr. Puri is among the finest physicians whom I have ever encountered!
About Dr. Amitab Puri, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1881702793
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- U Ill at Chicago/Michael Reese Hosp
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
Dr. Puri works at
