Overview

Dr. Amita Parikh, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Parikh works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.