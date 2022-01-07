Dr. Amita Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amita Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amita Jain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Scripps clinic- La Jolla OB/GYN9333 Genesee Ave Ste 170, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (760) 633-7245Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jain makes visiting the gynecologist as pleasant as it can be. She has great bedside manner, explains things well, and is proactive. She has performed necessary surgery on me twice, and I am always glad I’m in her care.
About Dr. Amita Jain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457500779
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Kaiser Permanente
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
