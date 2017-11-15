Overview

Dr. Amita Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Arizona Heart Arrhythmia Associates in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.