Dr. Amita Ghia, MD

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amita Ghia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their residency with Creighton University Medical Center

Dr. Ghia works at Peach Clinic in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Peach Clinic
    2320 Atlanta Hwy Ste 105, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northside Hospital Forsyth

Ganglion Cyst
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Ganglion Cyst
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Foot Conditions
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Guardian
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    POMCO Group
    Principal Financial Group
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC Health Plan
    WellPoint

    May 07, 2016
    My symptoms started the night before. It was nice b/c she took me
    Patient in Cumming, GA — May 07, 2016
    • Family Medicine
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1821212390
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Dr. Amita Ghia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghia speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

