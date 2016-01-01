Overview

Dr. Amit Waghray, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Waghray works at Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

