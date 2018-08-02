Overview

Dr. Amit Verma, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Verma works at Pediatric Heart Specialist Rockwall in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Ennis, TX, Flower Mound, TX, Irving, TX, Longview, TX, Lufkin, TX, McKinney, TX, Mt Pleasant, TX, Sulphur Springs, TX, Tyler, TX and Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Heart Murmur and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.