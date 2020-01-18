Overview

Dr. Amit Varma, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Varma works at The Spine & Scoliosis Center in Clermont, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.