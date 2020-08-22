Overview

Dr. Amit Trivedi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Trivedi works at Advanced Laparoscopic Association in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.