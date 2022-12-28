Overview

Dr. Amit Tandon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital and Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Tandon works at Ohio State Eye And Ear Institute in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.