Dr. Amit Tandon, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (211)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Amit Tandon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital and Ohio State University Hospital.

Dr. Tandon works at Ohio State Eye And Ear Institute in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Osu Eye Physicians and Surgeons LLC
    915 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-8116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bucyrus Community Hospital
  • Ohio State University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 211 ratings
    Patient Ratings (211)
    5 Star
    (209)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Tandon was very friendly, patient, explained the procedure and what to expect. He and his staff were very calming. They did not rush me with any of my questions.
    About Dr. Amit Tandon, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093833782
    Education & Certifications

    • Kellogg Eye Ctr Univ MI
    • Christ Hosp Cinncinnati
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    • Ohio State University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tandon works at Ohio State Eye And Ear Institute in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tandon’s profile.

    Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    211 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

