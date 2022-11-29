Dr. Amit Taggar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taggar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Taggar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Taggar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Taggar works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Surgical Weight Loss Specialists - Tampa2919 W Swann Ave Ste 301, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 588-8430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taggar?
I cannot begin to say how much Dr. Taggar has helped me. My whole process from beginning to end was nothing but perfection. Dr. Taggar is patient and answers all your questions. I have lost 166 pounds since Jan 13, 22, and still losing. I highly recommend him and his wonderful staff to get your surgery done. It is very much worth the time and effort you put in.
About Dr. Amit Taggar, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1740443316
Education & Certifications
- UCSF|University of California San Francisco - Fresno
- University of Kansas School of Medicine Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taggar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taggar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taggar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taggar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taggar works at
Dr. Taggar has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taggar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Taggar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taggar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taggar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taggar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.