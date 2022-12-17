Dr. Amit Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Srivastava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Bay Area Heart Center5398 PARK ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 544-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bay Area Heart Center200 Clearwater Largo Rd N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 521-5530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bay Area Heart Center1201 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 544-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Srivastava is an outstanding doctor. For the past 3 years my wife and I have travelled from northern Arizona to St. Petersburg for treatment with Dr. Srivastava and his staff. It is worth the effort to get outstanding medical care even if it requires a 2,000 mile trip. I have been to numerous cardiologists during the past 10 years - he is the only one I have ever visited who fully understands the physics of Bernoulli's equations of fluid flow!
About Dr. Amit Srivastava, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932209608
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Srivastava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srivastava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srivastava speaks Hindi.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.