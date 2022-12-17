See All Cardiologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Amit Srivastava, MD

Cardiology
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Srivastava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Srivastava works at Bay Area Heart Center in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Heart Center
    5398 PARK ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bay Area Heart Center
    200 Clearwater Largo Rd N, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 521-5530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bay Area Heart Center
    1201 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Heart Disease
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radial Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Alfa Insurance Company
    • Alta Health Network
    • Altec
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • EmblemHealth
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medlife
    • Mercy Care
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • Network Platinum Plus
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Prudential
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Secure Care Indemnity
    • Sparks Health System
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Amit Srivastava, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932209608
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srivastava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

