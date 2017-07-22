Dr. Amit Singla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Singla, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Singla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with National Health System
Locations
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health Neurosurgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I want to say thank you from the from the top to the bottom of my heart Dr Singla you have made a huge difference in my life thanks to your excellent back fusion you preformed on my lower back in May 2017, I honestly havent had any pain relief in the last 10-12 years and now thank to you my lower back feels better than well almost any time I can recall thank you so much for the chance to feel free in my lower back !! :) Now if you only did revision surgury on my hips Id be like a new man LOL
About Dr. Amit Singla, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Health System
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singla works at
Dr. Singla has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.