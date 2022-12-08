Dr. Amit Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Sharma, MD
Dr. Amit Sharma, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Bay Shore340 Howells Rd Ste B, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-1956
Bethpage4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste 4, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 579-8950
Holbrook4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (833) 547-7463Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Thank you for the referral. I am very pleased to report that I have been treated by Dr. Sharma for a handful of times over the last many years for my neck pain, sciatica, and bone-on-bone knee arthritis. He has been honest and has guided me through treatment. I am not 100% pain free, but 90% better for each of these conditions. I am overall satisfied with his staff, his medical assistants and communication team.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Ny Med Coll Metro Hosp
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- St. Xavier's School
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.