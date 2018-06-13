Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Shah, MD
Dr. Amit Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Amit N Shah MD3550 Q St Ste 106, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 326-0553
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best doctor in town. He cares and it shows.
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.