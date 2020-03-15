Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Shah, MD
Dr. Amit Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebring1396 Whisper Cir, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-1244
Florida Cancer Specialists4420 SUN N LAKE BLVD, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 385-1244Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Davenport40107 Highway 27 Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-9705
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shah and his assistant April were very kind and caring in my treatment for B/C. I was his patient for 3 years and he listened and helped treat me with my medical issues. I couldn't take the shots that would have helped with my bone loss and he worked with me on an alternative plan. I highly recommend Dr. Shah to treat you or a loved one. As we know not everything works for everyone do your due dilligence and talk about what would work for You.
About Dr. Amit Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1407850449
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- B. J. Medical College
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
