Dr. Amit Shah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Shah, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Shah, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NJ Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group2864 State Route 27 Ste D, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (848) 279-1687
-
2
Dr. Amit Shah619 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (848) 279-1692
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Nice but need more improvement in facilities for patients.
About Dr. Amit Shah, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1063400026
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Brown University Health System|Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island Brown University
- Presbyterian Hosp U Pa
- Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.