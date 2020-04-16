Overview

Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Sahasrabudhe works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.