Dr. Sachdeva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Sachdeva, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Sachdeva, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-4676
- 2 1515 Newell Ave Fl 1, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Sachdeva, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376779579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdeva accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.