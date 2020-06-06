Dr. Amit Rastogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Rastogi, MD
Dr. Amit Rastogi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from King George Med U and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Physicians Anesthesiology3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-9900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I work with Dr. Rastogi and he is amazing at what he does. He is so smart and catches many things that others have missed. Definitely would recommend and I would certainly send my family to him.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1447356415
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Harbor Hospital Center
- King George Med U
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rastogi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rastogi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rastogi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rastogi speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.