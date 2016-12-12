See All Nephrologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Amit Rai, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Rai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Scott Memorial Health and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Rai works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Salem, IN and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-9660
  2. 2
    Washington County Memorial Hospital
    911 N Shelby St, Salem, IN 47167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-9660
  3. 3
    Fresenius Kidney Care Floyd County
    807 Talaina Pl, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 944-3265
  4. 4
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana
    1919 State St Ste 444, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 587-9660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital
  • Scott Memorial Health
  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amit Rai, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477657583
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • D.A.V College
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
