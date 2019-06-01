Overview

Dr. Amit Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Prasad works at Fort Worth Heart in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.