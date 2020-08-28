Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Braselton, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Locations
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Braselton1255 Friendship Rd Ste 150, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 802-1901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 802-1820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cumming Office1200 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 150, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-0003
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Johns Creek3905 Johns Creek Ct Ste 200, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday2:30pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday2:30pm - 5:00pm
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Gainesville466 Green Street Pl, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 370-3585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lilburn3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Decatur484 Irvin Ct Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 962-3642
Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Canton100 Liberty Blvd Ste 210, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 375-2474Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Dalton1504 N Thornton Ave Ste 103, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Jasper49 Gordon Rd Ste 101, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (770) 962-3642
Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Roswell1357 Hembree Rd Ste 220, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lithonia5900 Hillandale Dr Ste 320, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Murray
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel and his staff and the other physicians in this office care so much about their patients. They always listen to my concerns about my pain and try to make my life worth living through the pain. And they have. My first appointment with this office was a couple of years ago and I was in so much pain I couldn’t stand it. So we went ahead with a spinal stimulator For my failed L4 Laminectomy and I could NOT believe the how fast my low back pain just STOPED HURTING!! And I owe it all to Dr Patel! Before I went to this spine and joint office I have had 2 back surgeries. An L4 Laminectomy and a C4C3 fusion in my neck. He helped first with the low back pain. And now we are in the process of helping my flank pain and upper back pain. I do not know what I would have done if I wasn’t referred to him. He’s made my pain bearable so that I can do things with my children (like playing, sitting on the floor with them, WALKING, ETC..) that I haven’t been able to do since my 1rst back surgey
About Dr. Amit Patel, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1861750028
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Harper University Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
