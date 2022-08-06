Overview

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Inc in Warwick, RI with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.