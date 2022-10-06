Overview

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.