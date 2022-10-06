Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC3901 Central Pike Ste 351, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2228
Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The services I received from Dr Patel was excellent. Dr Patel and his staff were friendly just awesome. Based on other doctors I have seem in the past it was shocking and unexpected in these days to have gotten such incredible care doing my recent visit. I am glad I chose Allergy & ENT Associates and would highly Recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Amit Patel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Gujarati
- 1528401676
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Tulane University Medical Center
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
