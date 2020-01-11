See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Amit Patel, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (288)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS.

Dr. Patel works at Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA, Decatur, GA and Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville
    455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
  2. 2
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Braselton
    1255 Friendship Rd Ste 150, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Decatur
    484 Irvin Ct Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
  4. 4
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lithonia
    5900 Hillandale Dr Ste 320, Lithonia, GA 30058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Disorders
Arthritis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Disorders
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 288 ratings
    Patient Ratings (288)
    5 Star
    (264)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 11, 2020
    i saw delandra, she was delightful. very personable and asked the right questions.
    Anonymous — Jan 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Amit Patel, MD
    About Dr. Amit Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1386834117
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel speaks Malayalam, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    288 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

