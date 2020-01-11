Overview

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS.



Dr. Patel works at Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA, Decatur, GA and Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.