Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a dermatologist in Port Arthur, TX. Dr. Patel completed a residency at University of California Irvine School of Medicine. He currently practices at Southeast Texas Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Patel is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Southeast Texas Dermatology8525 9th Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Directions (409) 729-2262
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Amit Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine School of Medicine
- Univeristy Of Illinois
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- The University Of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.