Dermatology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a dermatologist in Port Arthur, TX. Dr. Patel completed a residency at University of California Irvine School of Medicine. He currently practices at Southeast Texas Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Patel is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Texas Dermatology
    8525 9th Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 729-2262

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Amit Patel, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1346553120
Education & Certifications

  • University of California Irvine School of Medicine
  • Univeristy Of Illinois
  • Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
  • The University Of California At Berkeley
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
