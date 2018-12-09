Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
North Raleigh Endocrinology- Wake Forest office11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 844-6218Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Raleigh Endocrinology Raleigh, NC6729 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 844-6218
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Very knowledgeable and spent good amount of time with me. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Amit Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1346431004
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.