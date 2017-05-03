Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Vascular Associates131 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 520-6907
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
The best of the best
About Dr. Amit Patel, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1255357257
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.