Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 257-7171
Kentucky Clinic740 Rose St Fl Wing Ste E101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-8082
Hospital Affiliations
- UK Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I had been dealing with breathing and sinus problems for well over 30 years. Within 2 weeks of having rhinoplasty, Dr. Patel was not only able to drastically improve my breathing, but it also got rid of the majority of sinus pressure I had experienced on a daily basis for most of my life. I've had improvement in how well I sleep, more energy, and even seen better efficacy from OTC allergy meds. Dr. Patel also has two awesome staff members, Jenna and Desiree, who went above and beyond to ensure everything was in order both pre and post-op. At the risk of sound cliché, this surgery literally changed my life for the better and I can't thank Dr. Patel and his staff enough for the great work that they do.
About Dr. Amit Patel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073783031
Education & Certifications
- Meridian Plastic Surgery Center / Indiana University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Transylvania University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.