Overview

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.