Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Ballantyne12311 Copper Way Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was very thorough with his exam and explanation of treatment options. I wasn't rushed at all. I left very pleased with his bedside manners and patience. Appointment was on time, no time was wasted. My only dissatisfaction was with the lady at the front desk. She was abrasive, rude, very unprofessional; I felt like she was giving me a hard time unnecessarily while scheduling my follow up appointment. Her name badge was turned so I couldn't see her name. She either needs more training or needs to be let go. A very negative/hateful person, not someone you wish to deal with when you are ailing. Noura, Diamond and Dr Patel were lovely.
About Dr. Amit Patel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043577646
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Christiana Care Health Services - Christiana Hospital
- Christiana Care Health Services - Christiana Hospital
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
